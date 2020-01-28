Dec. 18, 2019
Phillip James Condon, 62, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Dec. 18, after a short battle with lung cancer at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rochester, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Phil was the middle son of long-time residents Bob and Gretchen Condon, formerly of Litchfield.
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, brenny.com