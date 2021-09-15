Sept. 7, 2021
Phyllis C. Berggren, 97, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Meeker Manor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., prior to the service.
Phyllis (Peterson) Berggren was born Aug. 22, 1924 to Carl and Emma (Wilde) Peterson in Union Grove Township near Paynesville. Phyllis grew up on the family farm and attended a country school, District #20 through the 8th grade. She was baptized and confirmed in Nordland Lutheran Church, rural Hawick. She graduated from Grove City High School in 1941.
On Jan. 25, 1944 she married Kenneth Berggren. They had been married for 62 years. To this union one daughter Linda and three sons were born, Gregg, Mark and Barry. They farmed this family farm for 40 years and then Phyllis and Kenneth moved to Litchfield.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Gregg (Linda), Mark (Marti), and Barry (Sherry); seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis is also survived by two sisters, Jerri Peterson. Of California, Bette Kochanski, of Maryland; two brothers, Gary (Alice) Peterson, of Litchfield, Eldridge Peterson, of New Ulm; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter Linda; her husband Kenneth; three sisters, Muriel Martinson, Lucille Martin, Vivian Drew: and three brothers, Edwin, Marvin, and Clifford.
Blessed be her memory.