July 7, 2020
Phyllis C. Freberg, 92, of Olivia, formerly Hector, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Olivia Heathcare Center. Memorial service was on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. The Rev. Amy Karlson and The Rev. Matt Hausken officiated. CD music was Dale Freberg “How Great Thou Art,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” “Amazing Grace” and Amy Lang, “On Eagle’s Wings.” Eulogy was given by Yvonne Olinger and William Freberg. Urn bearer was Andrew Boe.
Phyllis Catherine Freberg was born on Aug. 30, 1927, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Roepke) Kisling. She received her education at the parochial school in Stewart and graduated from Hutchinson High School. Phyllis grew up in Hutchinson and in the fall of 1945 decided to move to Florida for a little over a year with a good friend of hers. She moved back to Minnesota and later decided Hutchinson was where she wanted to be.
On Sept. 9, 1950, Phyllis was united in marriage to Robert Freberg in the Little Brown Church in Nashau, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with eight children, Alan, Geraldine, Dale, Shirley, Lyle, Bruce, David, and Eric. Phyllis and Robert lived on the farm with Robert’s parents to begin with and later they inherited and bought a total of 240 acres. The two of them decided they did not want to live on the farm any longer and moved into an apartment in Hector in 1999. They shared 58 years of marriage together until Robert passed away in 2009.
Phyllis was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. In the 1980s, she began working at Green Giant in Blue Earth. Phyllis then worked at the Hector Meat Market for a couple years.
Phyllis was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society, the Kitchenette’s Band and was an active community volunteer.
Phyllis enjoyed quilting, counter cross stitching, and sewing. She loved sewing teddy bears and then donating them. Phyllis also enjoyed going on trips with Robert and just having fun in general. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When Phyllis needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at the Olivia Healthcare Center on July 3, 2019. She passed away there on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Alan (Laura) Freberg of San Francisco, California, Geraldine (Darrell) Boe of Estherville, Iowa, Dale (Bonnie) Freberg of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Shirley (Ron) Beckler of Bird Island, Lyle Freberg of Chaska, Bruce (Monica) Freberg of Hector, David (Maria) Freberg of Summerville, South Carolina, Eric (Reb) Freberg of Menomonie, Wisconsin; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister Amie Skelton of Braketville, Texas; many other relatives and friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Kisling; husband Robert Freberg; sisters, Geraldine Kisling (in infancy), Alice Paulson and Mary Duenow; brothers, Charles Kisling and James Kisling.
