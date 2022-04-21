April 16, 2022
Phyllis Jean Geisler, 65, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. No services will be held at this time.
Phyllis Jean Mertz was born on Dec. 17, 1956, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Adam and Dorothea (Baer) Mertz. She received her education in Mobridge, South Dakota and from there in Milaca.
On April 9, 1983, Phyllis was united in marriage to Kenneth Geisler in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Terri. Phyllis and Kenneth resided in Litchfield and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 34 years of marriage.
Phyllis was employed at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated (HTI) in Hutchinson for over 25 years.
Phyllis enjoyed sewing and baking. She also enjoyed caring for and spoiling her cats, Baby and Toby. Phyllis truly cherished the time she spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Phyllis passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington at the age of 65 years. Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Terri Cohrs of Glencoe; grandchildren, Katherina Cohrs of Glencoe, Alexander Cohrs of Glencoe, Christian Stewart of Waseca; siblings, Lois Mertz-Vernier of Foreston, Margaret Thompson of Atwater, Adam Mertz of Lester Prairie, Don (Marge) Mertz of Mobridge, South Dakota, Allen (Jane) Mertz of Mobridge, South Dakota, Ella Schneider of Mobridge, South Dakota, Bob Leidholdt of Conde, South Dakota; many other relatives and friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Geisler; parents, Adam and Dorothea Mertz; siblings, Eleanor Gab, Ellina Barth, Rollie Mertz, Quentin Mertz, Donald Leidholdt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lewis and Betty Geisler.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapel.com.