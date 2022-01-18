Jan. 12, 2022
Phyllis M. Mahnke, 86, of Brownton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was The Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, "Abide With Me", "I Know That My Redeemer Lives" and "What A Friend We Have In Jesus". Urn bearer was Jon Bryant.
Phyllis Vernice Mahnke was born on Feb. 28, 1935, in Brownton. She was the daughter of Marvin and Esther (Woller) Dennin. Phyllis was baptized as an infant on March 17, 1935, by The Rev. Henry Weerts, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on May 16, 1948, by The Rev. Gerhard Schmidt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She received her education in Brownton, and was a graduate with the Brownton High School class of 1953.
On July 21, 1953, Phyllis was united in marriage to Vernon Mahnke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, by The Rev. R.W. Koepp. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Wanda and Connie. Phyllis and Vernon resided in Brownton. They shared 57 years of marriage before Vernon passed away on March 22, 2011.
Phyllis was a bookkeeper at the Brownton Creamery for 25 years before starting at Telex as a lead, where she was employed for 18 years. After retiring, Phyllis enjoyed working for her special second family, Dennis and Deb Rosenau at Deb's Hair and Tanning. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton and a member of the 600 club in bowling. She was also a member of the Unit 143 American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years where she served as President and held many other office titles.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, gardening, and helping her husband with building oriole bird feeders. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Phyllis passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Wanda Lou and her husband, Jon Bryant; grandchildren, Christina Bryant, Jason (Sarah) Bryant, Amy (Karl) Baumfalk, Adam Alexander; 11 great-grandchildren; nephew Steve (Deb) Mahnke; sister-in-law Betty Mahnke; special cousin Steven Dennin; many other relatives and friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Esther Dennin; husband Vernon Mahnke; brother Dale Dennin in infancy; sister Sharon Mapstone; daughter Connie Spach; father and mother-in-law, Martin and Ella Mahnke; brother-in-law Elroy Mahnke; aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.