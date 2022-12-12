Nov. 29, 2022
Phyllis Adeline Matthews, 95, of Dryden, Michigan, formerly of Cosmos, passed away Nov. 29 in Dryden Township. Funeral was Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in Glen Haven Memorial Garden in Crystal. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Special music: Kenny Rogers; “Goodbye”. Congregational hymns were, “Children of the Heavenly Father” and “In the Garden”. Honorary casket bearers were, Cody Weidenhamer, Michael T. Weidenhamer, Nolan Jones, Grady Smith, Gage Smith. Casket bearers were, Grant Smith, Gavin Smith, Michael Weidenhamer, Justin Weidenhamer, Matthew Jones, Aidan Schieber.
She was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Tenney, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Manthie) Larsen. Phyllis was baptized as a youth on Easter Sunday, March 24, 1940, at Calvary Baptist Church in Minneapolis and was later confirmed into Lutheran as an adult in 1945 at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. She received her education at Central Public School in Minneapolis.
On June 15, 1946, Phyllis was united in marriage to Roland Matthews at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Joan and Cynthia. Phyllis and Roland resided in Crystal and later moved to Cosmos with her husband and daughter, Joan in 1957, where they purchased the Cosmos Farmers Elevator. They shared 52 years of marriage before the passing of Roland in 1998.
Phyllis was employed as a secretary and treasurer for a variety of businesses and volunteer organizations. She retired in 2018. Phyllis was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She was the past president of the Cosmos American Legion Auxiliary and past president of the Hutchinson Concert Association. Phyllis was also a member of the Red Hats (Scarlet Feather) Society and the Meeker County Aging Board. While on the Meeker County Aging Board, she planted the Hospice Tree in Cosmos.
Phyllis enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Big Kandiyohi Lake, traveling, years of bowling, needlepoint, sewing, talking on the phone, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. She especially enjoyed time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Joan (Tom) Smith of Dryden Township, Michigan; grandchildren, Greta (Michael) Weidenhamer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Glenda (Matthew) Jones of Plymouth, Michigan, Grant (Lauren) Smith of Rochester Hills, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Justin Weidenhamer, Cody Weidenhamer, Brianna Weidenhamer, Michel T. Weidenhamer, Aidan Schieber, Gavin Smith, Grady Smith, Gage Smith, Londyn Smith, Nolan Jones, Caroline Jones; niece Evonne (Melvin) Kirchenwitz of Tonka Bay; nephew, Jerry (Ann) Johnson of Brooklyn Center; many relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Esther Larsen; husband Roland Matthews; daughter Cynthia Jane Matthews; sister Betty Jane Meland and her husband, Keith.
