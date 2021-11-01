Oct. 27, 2021
Phyllis Adelaide Myers, 94, died Oct. 27 at her home in Litchfield. A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with visitation 5-7 p.m. today (Nov. 3) at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Atwater Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com
Phyllis was born Oct. 10, 1927, to Harold and Agnes (Hemingson) Miller, in a family home on Diamond Lake, Atwater, and grew up there. Phyllis was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (Immanuel), Atwater. She attended Kandiyohi County School District 27 and graduated from Atwater High School in 1945, the War Class. After graduation she attended the one-year Litchfield Teacher Training, and taught in several rural schools in Kandiyohi County. She completed her teaching degree through St. Cloud State University, and finished her teaching career in Dassel and Litchfield elementary schools. She retired in 1990 after 33 total years of teaching.
Phyllis married Glenn Myers June 1, 1948. Their first homes were on farms near Raymond and Hawick (Paynesville), and then moved to Northfield when Glenn changed his career, landing in Litchfield in 1959, where she lived until her death. They had two children, Janice and Dean. They joined Zion Lutheran Church, Litchfield, in 1959, and she had been a member there for 62 years. Church and faith life were important to her and Glenn, and she actively participated in various roles at Zion, including leadership roles in Sunday School, the Bethel Bible Series, the church council, the women’s organization, and youth/confirmation mentor into her 80s. She participated in civic life and was an election judge for many years. Glenn and Phyllis traveled via car and later by tour bus in their 16 retirement years. Her faith and trust in Christ supported her.
She loved Jesus with her whole heart and made Him known with her time, talent, and treasure. She would say, “I love to plan programs and then ask others to do them,” and that she gave 14-plus gallons of her rare blood type to the American Red Cross. Entertaining, doing handwork and craft projects, and spending time with family and friends brought joy to her and others. She loved to tell a good story, and said, “even a couple were published in local papers.” She had a keen mind, excelled at crossword puzzles, reading books, and learning her new iPhone at the age of 89. She was a prayer warrior.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Jan (Darrell) Forkrud; son Dr. Dean (Patricia) Myers; grandchildren, Kathryn (Erik) Kelly, Annie (Max) Homidas, Dan (Jaimie) Forkrud , David (Lynnea) Myers, Mark (Jenni) Myers; and great-grandchildren, Isaac Kelly, Micah and Heidi Homidas, Lauryn and Nolan Forkrud, Malin and Thor Myers, and Arthur Myers; one sister Renae Larson; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Glenn in 2006; sisters, Jean Deisting, Eva Estwick, Harriette Swenson, Beverly Nickerson; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis left this message for family and friends, “So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again and your hearts will rejoice, no one will take your joy from you.” John 16:22
Memorials to Litchfield Zion Lutheran Church, ELCA Lutheran Disaster Relief Fund, or a charity of your choice.
