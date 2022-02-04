Jan. 28, 2022
Phyllis Elaine Oleson, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Jan. 28 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Feb. 3 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating clergy was the Rev. JJ Morgan; organist was Bev Wangerin; soloist was Gayle Christensen; congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace”; reader was Kristen Hombach; urn bearers were Neal Oleson, Kevin Oleson, Kristen Hombach, Libby Oleson, Reece Oleson, Jenna Oleson, and Ben Oleson.
She was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Emil and Edna (Hanson) Peterson. She grew up on a farm in Heatwole Township. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1946. She furthered her education to become a school teacher and served as a teacher in a one-room school in districts 19, 40, and 44.
On June 2, 1951, Phyllis was united in marriage to Lyle “Dean” Oleson at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four children, Vikki, Keith, Chris, and Brian. Phyllis and Dean resided in Lynn Township where she farmed with her husband, and later moved to Hutchinson in 1982.
Phyllis was employed at 3M for 27 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson where she was a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader.
Phyllis enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, cooking, and baking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
When she needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident of The Oaks in Hutchinson and then later transferred to Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson in August of 2021.
Blessed be her memory.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Vikki (Jon) Hombach of Hutchinson, Keith (Jody) Oleson of Jordan, Chris (Rosemary) Oleson of Hutchinson, Brian Oleson of Hector; grandchildren, Neal (Kyla) Oleson , Kevin (Teresa) Oleson, Kristen Hombach, Libby Oleson, Reece Oleson, Jenna Oleson, Ben Oleson; great-grandchildren, Lily, Taylor, Samuel, Everly, Emma, Rosalie; sister, Arliss Haag and her husband, Delton of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Edna Peterson; husband Lyle “Dean” Oleson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Rose Oleson; brothers-in-law, James Oleson and Robert Oleson as children; sister-in-law, Audrey Rohm and her husband, George; siblings, Donald and Myra, Jayne and Louis, Elaine and Loraine.
