Jan. 29, 2020
Phyllis A. Peterson, 96, of Litchfield died Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Phyllis Arlene Peterson, daughter of Albert and Selma (Bjornstad) Schipper, was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Litchfield, Minnesota. She was baptized June 14, 1924, and confirmed June 25, 1939. She was united in marriage to Harvey Rathbun Aug. 9, 1942, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parsonage in Litchfield, and later united in marriage to Marvin Peterson May 9, 1970 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Phyllis grew up on a farm near Litchfield and lived in Minneapolis for many years. She moved to Cedar Mills in 1965 until relocating to Litchfield. Phyllis was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills where she was active with the Mary Martha Guild. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing draperies and making alterations. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and was very competitive when playing cards, Scrabble and Triominoes.
She is survived by her children, Diane Koepp of Correll, Denise (Jim) Otremba of Litchfield and Duane (Dianne) Rathbun of Soldotna, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Roger Schipper of Milaca; and sister Wilma (Merrill) Hyde of Janesville, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harvey and Marvin; brothers, Sam Larson, Andrew Larson, Glen Larson, Clifford Larson and Chester Larson; sisters, Hazel Niehaus, Violet Westrup, Elaine Jonell, Myrna Toftley, Betty Ryhti and Harriet Onell; sister-in-law Hermione; son-in-law Paul Koepp; grandsons, Jesse Rathbun and Bradley Sullivan; and great-granddaughter Emily Koepp.
