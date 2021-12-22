Dec. 13, 2021
Ralph Bernard Braun, 67, of Stewart, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health. Celebration of Life is 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cactus Jack's in Stewart.
Ralph Braun was born Nov. 2, 1954, in Olivia. He was baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bird Island and confirmed later in his faith. Ralph moved with his family to various locations and schools during his childhood. Ralph received his GED.
In the 1980s, Ralph moved to Stewart and lived there the rest of his life. John Neisen was his friend and co-worker. Ralph helped John out with many adventures over the last 34 years. Ralph's first project was helping with the remodeling of the old Stewart liquor store. He also did some mechanic work, worked the Summerfest for Cactus Jack's, hauling manure, and Feed Children International. His favorite thing to do was mowing the lawn. Ralph also liked going to the casino, playing cards (especially buck euchre) and visiting.
Blessed be his memory.
Ralph is survived by his siblings, Elaine Molenaar of Renville, Wilbur Braun Jr. of Redwood Falls, Monica (Duane) Becker of Brownton, John Braun of Redwood Falls, Russ Braun of Hutchinson, RoseMary Braun of Willmar, Barb Pichotta of Stewart, Sharon (Todd) Redman of Hector, and Karen Braun of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mary Braun; brother Gerald Braun; sister Marlene Braun; and brother-in-law Orville Molenaar.
