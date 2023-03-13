March 5, 2023
Ralph Adolph Blum, 77, of Hutchinson passed away March 5 at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Special music (CD); “On Eagle’s Wings.” Honorary urn bearers are Noah and Lily Gustafson. Urn bearers are Dean Gores, Jr. and Darren Gores.
He was born April 6, 1945, in Hutchinson, the son of Adolph and Lena (Koevnick) Blum. He was baptized as an infant on April 29, 1945, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 3, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate of Stewart High School class of 1963.
Ralph entered active military service in the U.S. Air Force on June 11, 1963, in Minneapolis and served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He received an honorable discharge Nov. 8, 1966, at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, and achieved the rank of Airman First Class.
On Dec. 8, 1973, Ralph was united in marriage to Phyllis Gores at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Misty Lynn. Ralph and Phyllis resided in Hutchinson. They shared 49 years of marriage.
Ralph was employed as a PIV operator for 3M. He retired on Oct. 31, 2001, after 34½ years. Ralph was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 and Hutchinson VFW Post 906.
Ralph enjoyed camping at Cross Lake, riding motorcycle, deer hunting, reading, flying airplanes, cars, and fireworks. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Blum of Hutchinson; son-in-law, Ben Gustafson of Anthem, Arizona; grandchildren, Noah and Lillian “Lily” Gustafson of Anthem, Arizona; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Lena Blum; daughter, Misty Gustafson; brother, Don Blum; sisters, Dorothy Wagner and Julie Blum.
