Nov. 20, 2022
Ralph F. Kramer, 91, of Watkins, died on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at St. Anthony Catholic Church of Watkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow in the parish cemetery.
Ralph Frank Kramer, the son of Leo and Adeline (Theisen) Kramer was born on Sept. 2, 1931 in Watkins. He was born and raised in Watkins on the family farm. On Oct. 16, 1954, Ralph was united in marriage to Marlene Anderson at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. They farmed near Watkins all their life and built their retirement home on Clear Lake where they resided for many years. He was a dairy, hog and beef farmer and also a mink rancher.
Ralph served in the Army during the Korean War where he was a combat medic in the battle of Pork Chop Hill. Ralph was a big part of the community and served on the St. Anthony Manor and Cemetery Board. Member of the American Legion for 50 years and the VFW. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He played softball in his younger years and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, bowling, trapping, fishing and hunting. Ralph enjoyed his annual fishing trips with friends to the cabin and the family deer hunt on the north 40 near Hackensack.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Diane (Dan) Jurek of Akeley, Sandy (Jay) Muller of Richmond; daughter-in-law Judy Kramer of Watkins; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Travis, Kyle, Jessica and Jacob; 12 great grandchildren; brother Eugene (Susan) Kramer of Cold Spring; sister Mildred (Walter) Reichert of Richmond; sister-in law Alice Kramer of Paris, Illinois; and brother-in-law Dale Anderson of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene; parents, Leo and Adeline; son Dennis; siblings Robert, Norman, Connie and Herman; sister-in-law Janice Kramer; and brother-in-law Don Anderson.
