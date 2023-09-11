Sept. 5, 2023
Ralph D. Tucker, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Sept. 11, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. Clergy officiating: the Rev. Paul Wolf; Pianist: Bev Wangerin; Song leader: Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections: “Be Not Afraid”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “You Are Mine”, “I Am the Bread of Life”, “Song of Farewell” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth”. Bagpiper: Chris Schmitz, “Amazing Grace”. Urn bearers: Michael Tucker, Aidan Buisman, Adam Tucker.
Ralph David Tucker was born on Dec. 25, 1953, in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was the son of Myron and Mary Jean (Young) Tucker. Ralph was baptized as an infant on Jan. 24, 1954, at in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, and was later confirmed in his faith. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1972.
Ralph entered active military service in the United States Army. On Sept. 14, 1985, Ralph was united in marriage to Heidi Schmid at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Angela and Adam. Ralph and Heidi resided in Hutchinson. They shared 37 years of marriage.
Ralph worked at Schwartze Manufacturing in Winthrop, G.R. Daniels Trucking, Hutchinson Grain Elevator, McKimm Milk Transit, and was employed as a yard foreman for 36 years with Ag Systems in Hutchinson. He retired in 2019. Ralph was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Ralph enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and motorcycle riding. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Ralph especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Ralph passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at his home, at the age of 69 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Heidi Tucker of Hutchinson; daughter, Angela Buisman of Hutchinson; son, Adam Tucker and his wife, Michelle of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Aidan Buisman, Addison Buisman, Rhian Tucker, Amelia Tucker, Everett Tucker; brother, Michael Tucker and his wife, Cheri of Lake City; many other relatives and friends.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Mary Jean Tucker; stepson, Adrian Schmid.
