Sept. 17, 2021
Ralph Roland Wendorff, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Sunday, Sept. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Organist was Jill Dettman. Congregational hymns were "Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace." Urn bearer was Jeff Wendorff. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Ralph Wendorff was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Cedar Mills Township. He was the son of Emil and Freda (Schlueter) Wendorff. Ralph was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1952. Ralph furthered his education in agriculture at the University of Minnesota.
On Dec. 11, 1956, Ralph entered active military service and served in the United States Army Artillery. He received the Marksman (rifle) and the Good Conduct medals. Ralph was honorably discharged Dec. 10, 1962, having achieved the rank of SP4.
Ralph continued on the family farm in Cedar Mills Township until he retired in 1995.
Ralph was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He was also a member of American Legion Post 96.
Ralph enjoyed beekeeping, drawing, playing accordion and cards, building various items and fixing old TVs. In his later years, he was often found feeding the birds, deer and barn cats.
Blessed be his memory.
Ralph is survived by his sister Carol Bachman of Shakopee; sister-in-law Delores Wendorff of Shakopee; nieces and nephews, Kerry Hamm, Jeff Wendorff and his wife Beth, Lynn Olson and her husband Gilbert, and Laura Wendorff; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tabitha Hyer and her husband Michael, Tony Hamm, Adam Nix and his wife Kendra, Matthew Wendorff, Kurtis Wendorff, Payton and Parker Olson, Austin and Toni Wendorff, Tayana Freeman, and Geneva Brown; great-great-nieces and nephews, Colton and Ella Hyer, Owen and Garisson Nix, Austin Jr. and AriBella Wendorff, Joshua Wendorff, Grace Kutzke, and Sophia Wendorff; many other relatives and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Freda Wendorff; brothers, Albert Wendorff in infancy, Gary Wendorff; brother-in-law Wayne Bachman; nephew Brian Bachman; and nephew-in-law Michael Hamm.
