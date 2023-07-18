July 15, 2023
Ramona June (Nelsen) Buckentin, 89 and 24 days, died on Saturday, July 15, at Ridgeview Hospital in Arlington. Graveside services will be private at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hamburg.
Ramona was born on June 20, 1934 at home to Henry and Emma (Karg) Nelsen in Hasson Valley Township, McLeod County. She was baptized on Sept. 23, 1934 at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She was one of 13 children, fourth from youngest. She worked hard all her life at an early age. She spoke often about chopping wood after school for the wood stove and completed her eighth grade education. She enjoyed working side by side with her mother pulling weeds in the garden. Her wish is to pull weeds in heaven when she gets there.
In her younger years she worked as a waitress and nurses aid in nursing homes and later for her sister’s board and lodge.
She married Leroy F. Buckentin at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, on June 6, 1959. They lived and farmed in rural Green Isle until retiring to Arlington. They were blessed with two children, Brian and Melanee. Ramona was always a fantastic cook, canner and baker. She loved gardening and flowers. She enjoyed fishing, old-time music and doing word find puzzles. Her greatest joy was working outside on the farm and tending to the animals. She was never afraid of hard work.
Ramona’s faith was strong, she read her Portals of Prayer everyday and called upon God and his angels daily for strength and protection.
She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very good to them and greatly loved in return.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Lori) Buckentin of Green Isle; and daughter, Melanee Buckentin of Green Isle; grandchildren, Nicole Rendon of Franklin, and special friend Antonio Aguilar, Mario Rendon of Franklin, Trisha Carlson of Oakdale, Zandra Bauman of Kansas City, Kansas and Joseph Miller of Cannon Falls; great-grandchildren, Ylijah and special friend, Becky of Morgan, Yzabelle Rendon, Yzaelyah Rendon, Yzykiel Rendon, Ythaniel Rendon, Yloziah Rendon, Yzreyel Rendon, Yveliana Rendon all of Franklin, and Serenity Miller of Green Isle; sister, Brenda Peterson of Hutchinson; brother, Leon Nelsen of Hutchinson; many other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy of 48 years; brothers, Henry, George, Carl, Leroy and Marvin Nelsen; sisters, Lucinda Hansch, Lilly Dummer, Becky Seller, Marlene Carlson and Madeline Stark; grandson, Shaw Miller; special friend, Harold Schmidt; and many other family members.
Blessed be her memory.