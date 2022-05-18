May 16, 2022
Ramona Irene (Zaeska) Werner, 90, of Litchfield died May 16, 2022, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Greg Tobison officiating. The interment will be held at the Ellsworth Cemetery in rural Darwin. There will be a one-hour time to gather with the family prior to the service at the church on Friday afternoon.
Ramona Irene (Zaeska) Werner, the daughter of Fred R. and Mildred L. (Behm) Zaeska was born in Grove City, Swede Grove Township on June 12, 1931. She was baptized and confirmed in the lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Atwater. Ramona graduated from Atwater Public School in 1949.
On Sept. 10, 1950, Ramona was united in marriage to Harry L. Werner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atwater. Since her marriage she has been a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ellsworth Township, where she was active in teaching Sunday School, Bible School, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and loved spending time “up north.” She enjoyed special times with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Ramona was employed at Midwest Hatcheries, Meeker Memorial Hospital and had also been employed as a physical therapist assistant at Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home.
Survivors include her five children, Rodney (Wanda) Werner of Howard Lake, Carol Holly, and Rodney (Mollet) of Dassel, Randy (Carol) Werner of Litchfield, Cheryl (Bradley) Schmidt of Willmar, and Robert (Michele) Werner of Becker; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 11 great step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Werner; her parents, Fred R. and Mildred L Zaeska; siblings, Arlene Wallmow, Janice Angrimson and Charles Zaeska.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be given to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (Ellsworth Township), CEF Church Extension Fund for Missions, and the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
To my family: Love to all, and thanks for being there these years. You were all such a help in time of need. Love you! Mom P.S. Dad and I will see you all again!