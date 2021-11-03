Oct. 24, 2021
Rand L. Thorp, 82, of Litchfield, died Sunday, Oct. 24, at Bethesda in Willmar. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, at the church. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Atwater. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Rand LeRoy Thorp, the son of Raymond and Emma (Thran) Thorp, was born June 25, 1939, in Litchfield. He grew up with his four siblings on the “Oaklawn Farm” south of Grove City. The farm was known for its oak trees, his mother’s many flowers, and beautifully cared for lawn. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater. He attended school in Atwater and upon his graduation from Atwater High School in 1957, Rand enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He began his service to his country before his 18th birthday when he left for basic training in the Great Lakes area. During his military service, Rand served in Guam and Philippines during the Laos Crisis. He was honorably discharged in August of 1960.
As a young boy, Rand’s dad bought him a horse which was his greatest love until he met his wife in 1960 when he returned from his Navy duties. Rand married Dianne Heining Sept. 16, 1961, at St. John Church in Atwater. They moved to Litchfield where they lived a happy life being blessed with four children. Rand loved spending time with his wife and children, and later his grandchildren. Family camping was a pleasure for him ever since his children were small and it continued into his later years when he enjoyed sharing it with his grandchildren.
His occupation in the masonry field began in the Navy where Rand developed skills to building block barracks and buildings. He took pride in his work, was dedicated, and had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children.
Rand’s love for music began in his childhood with singing in the church choir and continued when he and Dianne joined First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He was a charter member of the Litchfield Area Male Chorus, singing with the group for 50 years. In addition to singing, Rand served in many offices in the church and strengthened his faith over the years attending Saturday morning Men’s Group.
Rand will be remembered for his smile, friendly wave, and friendliness as he was eager to talk to anyone, friend or stranger.
Rand is survived by his wife Dianne Thorp of Litchfield; his children, Gregory & Lori Thorp of St. Louis Park, Jodi & Phillip Munson of Cokato, Brenda & Michael Storm of Litchfield, and James & Heidi Thorp of Delano; his brothers, Rawlyn & Jeannie Thorp of St. Louis Park, and Timothy & Laurie Thorp of Webster; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Emma Thorp; and his sisters, Diane Hudgins and Sharon Dierks; brothers-in-law, Gene Munson, Earl Dierks, and Robert Hudgins; and an infant nephew J. B. Munson.
Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
