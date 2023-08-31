Aug. 28, 2023
Randall “Randy” “Squirrel” A. Just, 67, of New Auburn, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment at a later date in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Kay Rohloff. Organist is Kara Scholla. Congregational hymns: “How Great Thou Art", “On Eagle’s Wings” and “O God, Why Are You Silent”. Special music: Catherine Totman and Angelica Totman; “Amazing Grace”. Casket bearers: Taylor Just, Dylan Just, Shila Just, Wade Just, Teagan Just. Honorary casket bearers: Jayden Glander and Karson Glander.
Randall “Randy” “Squirrel” Arthur Just was born on Nov. 1, 1955, in Glencoe. He was the son of Arthur A. and LaVerna C. (Wendlandt) Just. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed into his faith at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando. Randy graduated from Glencoe Senior High School with the class of 1973. He continued his education at Hutchinson VoTech, earning a degree in motorcycle mechanics.
On Dec. 8, 1979, Randy was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Debra Ann Totman at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn. The couple made their home in New Auburn. They were blessed with 43 years and eight months of marriage and four children: Samantha, Aasa, Kelli, and Casey.
Randy started his career at 3M in Hutchinson, in 1988, and retired after 33 years. He was employed at a number of places over the years, working at Cole Grain and Seeds in Winthrop, Shaw Tiling in Gaylord, Matheney Oil Co. in Brownton, Rischmiller Roofing in New Auburn and Rockite Silo in Glencoe. Randy also owned and operated a mechanical repair shop named “Just Shop” in New Auburn. Randy was an active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, a member of the New Auburn City Council, as well as a member of the North Woods Quads ATV Club, a nonprofit organization.
Randy loved spending time outdoors; whether it was hunting, four-wheeling, gardening, or cutting wood. He started a business called “Yellow Jacket Stump Grinding & Milling” which stemmed from cutting and grinding tree stumps and milling logs into slabs. He enjoyed cooking, teaching his children to cook, and brewing his own beer and wine. His sense of humor was admired, always the “jokester.” Randy greatly cherished the time he spent with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Randy passed away on Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by his family, after a courageous seven year battle with Leiomyosarcoma “LMS,” a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the age of 67 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Debra Ann Just of New Auburn; children, Samantha Just of Minneapolis, Aasa (Alexa) Just of Farmington, Kelli (Joel) Glander of Hamburg, Casey (Charlie) Eichten of Gaylord; grandchildren, Taylor Just, Dylan Just (fiancé, Amanda Loehr), Shila Just, Jayden Glander, Karson Glander, Baby Just due in Sept. 2023; great-grandchildren, Mason Kletscher, Dakota Just; parents, Arthur (LaVerna) Just; siblings, Arlette (Mike) Kottke, of Glencoe, Debra (Kerry) Wuetherich, of New Auburn, Wade Just (Angela Peters Erickson), of Glencoe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Catherine (Larry) Trebbensee, Darwin (Catherine) Totman, Vicki (Jack) Albrecht, Danny (Khang) Totman, Bonnie (Alan) Jacobus; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Just; grandparents, Albert (Lydia) Just, and Theodore (Viola) Wendtland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Darv (LaDonna) Totman.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.