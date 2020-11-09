Nov. 6, 2020
Raquel Kemp, 69, of Litchfield, died on Friday. A funeral service was on Tuesday at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield, with burial was in Ripley Cemetery.
Raquel Kemp, daughter of Jose and Elia (Carbajal) Gaytan was born in Mata Ortiz, Chihuahua, Mexico on Sept. 27, 1951. She moved to Minnesota in 1970 and was united in marriage to Robert Kemp on Dec. 22, 1977, in Litchfield. Throughout her life Raquel lived in Wyoming, California, New Mexico, Arizona, Illinois, Nebraska and Minnesota. She worked as a nurses aide, caring for people of all ages, from birth to end of life. She was a member of Cornerstone Church. Raquel loved to bake and cook and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making blankets, aprons and scrubbies, and collecting turtles.
She is survived by her daughter Keyla (Charles) Gilmore of Wilber, Nebraska; grandchildren, Edward Kemp, Nathaniel Gilmore, Janay Gilmore, Magnolia Gilmore, Rashaad Gilmore, Aubrey Kemp-Gilmore and Sergio Gilmore; great-grandson Kordyn Kemp; siblings, Becky (Fred) McGuire, Reuben (Sharon) Gaytan, David (Eloisa) Gaytan Sr. and Mario Gaytan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Elia; husband Robert; siblings, Hilda Paxson, Jose “Pepe” Gaytan, Rey Gaytan and Nancy Schultz.
