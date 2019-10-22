Oct. 9, 2019
Ray Garnet Fischer, 91, of Hutchinson, formerly of Buffalo Lake, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Oct. 17, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Preston Lake Township, Renville County. Gathering of family and friends was Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake and continued prior to the service. Officiating was the Rev. David Drager. Organist was Cyndi Washburn. Soloist was Ed Newberg performing "Precious Memories" and "Through The Setting Sun." Hymns were "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and "How Great Thou Art." Urn bearer was his son, Kevin Fischer.
Ray Garnet Fischer was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. He was the son of Alvin and Pauline (Henrickson) Fischer. Ray was baptized and confirmed at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Buffalo Lake and graduated with the Class of 1946 from Buffalo Lake High School. Ray furthered his education by attending Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
On May 20, 1949, Ray was united in marriage to Donna Ziegler at EUB Church in Buffalo Lake. After their marriage, the couple farmed near Buffalo Lake, retired in Buffalo Lake, but spent winters in Mesa, Arizona for 23 years and later moved to Hutchinson. Ray and Donna shared 70 years of marriage and were blessed with five children.
As a youth, Ray belonged to Buffalo Lake Onwards 4-H Club and was a three-sport high school athlete. He was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake and Masons. He belonged to Buffalo Lake Rod and Gun Club, served on the board of Buffalo Lake Clinic, represented Renville County watersheds for State Water and Soil Resource Board, and served on Zion United Methodist Pastor-Parish Relations committee.
Ray had many interests and pastimes. He enjoyed hunting, searching for arrowheads and Native American artifacts, coin collecting, hitting the links with his golf buddies and painting. He was an avid reader who not only enjoyed books, but usually read more than one newspaper every day. He liked telling a funny story or a joke and generally loved mischief. He developed an interest in aviation at a young age and had his first solo flight at age 17, then earned his pilot's license at age 18.
Fishing was a passion and he made several fishing trips to Canada, Alaska, the Missouri River in South Dakota and Minnesota lakes. He and Donna vacationed in Maui, Hawaii, for 24 years, and he prized those visits and all things Hawaiian. Ray cherished the time he spent with his aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be his memory.
Left to cherish the memories of Ray are his wife, Donna Fischer of Hutchinson; children, Vicki Westrick of Duluth, Nancy (Mark) Wilberts of Blaine, Kevin (Terri) Fischer of Spicer, Keith (Nancy) Fischer of Fort Meyers, Florida and Jill (Len Fox) Fischer of Duluth; grandchildren, Kyle (Amy) Westrick, Kody Westrick, Mataya Westrick, Lencie Westrick, Ryan Wilberts, Brent (Sara Schryver) Wilberts, Jamie Fischer, Calli Fischer, Molly Fischer, Michael Fischer, Kelli Berg and Tony (Maranda) Fischer; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Pauline Fischer; sister Doris Kapping; and grandson-in-law Ryan Berg.
Memorials preferred to Zion United Methodist Church Camp Koronis Scholarship Fund and Zion Evangelical Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 248, Buffalo Lake, Minnesota 55314.
Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, hantge.com.