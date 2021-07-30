July 25, 2021
Raymond Allen Urban, 63, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, July 25, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Guitarist is Lucy Newcomb. Pianist is Austin Gertken. Special music will be "Scars in Heaven," Lucy Newcomb. Congregational hymns are "Fly Like A Bird," "Shepherd Me, O God," “You Are Mine," "Bread of Life," "Song of Farewell," and "Be Not Afraid." Honorary urn bearers, Jason Urban, Brad Nowak, Kevin Nowak, Tricia Urban, Kim Urban. Special honorary urn bearer Justin Nowak. Urn bearers, Katrina Urban and Erika Urban.
Raymond Allen Urban was born Sept. 13, 1957, in St. Paul. He was the son of James and Juanita (Stein) Urban. Raymond was baptized as an infant at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Paul. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1976.
On Oct.10, 1998, Raymond was united in marriage to Jessica Marth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Katrina and Erika. Raymond and Jessica resided in Glencoe. Raymond and Jessica shared 22 years of marriage.
Raymond was employed as a carpenter and did trim work on houses. Raymond was the President of the 4-H Wheelers Club and served as the Mayor of Biscay for two terms. In his earlier years, he was also a member of the Sno-Pros Club.
Raymond was a loving father, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, snowmobile racing, and saddle bag trips. Raymond was the God Father to Jason Urban and Justin Nowak, he enjoyed spending his time teaching them how to hunt, fish, wood-working, or anything else he may have been working on.
Raymond passed away Sunday, July 25, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, at the age of 63 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Raymond is survived by his wife Jessica Urban, of Glencoe; daughters, Katrina Urban and her special friend Ryan Bacon, of Hutchinson, Erika Urban, of Glencoe; siblings, Thomas Urban and his wife Kathy, of Glencoe, Steve Urban, of Glencoe, Debbie Nowak and her husband Jim, of Silver Lake; parents-in-law Jerry Marth and his wife Phyllis Marth, of Glencoe; sisters-in-law, Rochelle Jahner and her husband Tony, of Hutchinson, Becky Pool of Glencoe, Jennifer Dahlke and her husband Jason, of Glencoe; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents James and Juanita Urban; godson Justin Nowak; grandparents, Jack and Katherine Stein, and Jerry and Agnes Urban; step-grandpa Fred Radunz.
