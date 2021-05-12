May 10, 2021
Raymond George Lhotka, 87, of Silver Lake, passed away Monday, May 10, at his residence surrounded by his wife and five children. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond Lhotka will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Inurnment with military rites to follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
A time of gathering will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A prayer service will be 6:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary. Further visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, at the funeral home.
He was born May 4, 1934 in Rich Valley Township, McLeod County the son of George & Mary (Wosmek) Lhotka. Raymond graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1952.
On Oct. 18, 1958, Raymond G. Lhotka and Joyce C. Kozojed were joined in holy marriage in Grand Forks, North Dakota. God blessed their marriage with five children.
He honorably served his Country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957.
Through the years, Raymond was employed at Lhotka Construction, 3M and later retired from Millerbernd Manufacturing.
He enjoyed gardening and yard work, fishing, hunting, traveling and cooking. Ray loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and made several trips to Alaska during his retirement to visit his son’s family.
He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Ray also belonged to American Legion Post #141 in Silver Lake
.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Joyce; children, Julie (Todd) Jacobs, Paul (Lorinda) Lhotka, Thomas Lhotka, Leanne (David) Schuetz and Tricia (Ron) Browning; grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Jacobs, Nicholas Jacobs and fiancé Kayssie and Lucas Jacobs; Lucy Lhotka; Emily and Ava Schuetz and Jacob and Andrew Browning; three great grandchildren, Alex, Elrond and Levon; siblings, Francis (Pok-Hui) Lhotka, Roger (Genny) Lhotka and Larry (Janice) Lhotka; a sister-in-law Helen Lhotka; other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Donald Lhotka; and by a sister Beatrice (Edward) Kulinski.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com