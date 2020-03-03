March 1, 2020
Raymond George Pavlish, 74, of Hutchinson passed away on Sunday, March 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake and one hour prior to the service. A parish prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary. The Rev. Michael Doyle will be officiating. Readers will be Mike Wilkins and Rachael Pavlish. Gift bearers will be Kayla Fetchenhier, Colby Harrison, Jonathan and Carl Pavlish. Honorary casket bearers will be Jonathan Pavlish and members of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. Casket bearers will be Kayla Fetchenhier, Jason Fetchenhier, Zachary Stai, Jacob Stai, Justin Holtberg and Teri Friauf
Raymond was born in Hutchinson Nov. 24, 1945, the son of James W. and Julia H. (Bayerl) Pavlish. Ray graduated from Silver Lake High School. From 1964-69, he had a religious life with the Franciscans.
Raymond G. Pavlish and Jeanette C. Pawelk were joined in holy marriage at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson Sept. 6, 1975. God blessed their marriage with two children.
He was employed for 34 years at Advance Machine Company in Plymouth. He delivered the weekend Star Tribune for 20-plus years. Ray also owned and operated Pavlish Tax Service and worked many years for H & R Block Company as a tax preparer.
Ray taught religious education for 30 years at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson and later at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. For this, he was honored by Pope Benedict. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus Council 1841 and also was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Ray belonged to The McLeod County Historical Society, Odd Fellows Lodge, Franciscan Third Order Member, Holy Family Rosary Society and was a former 4-H leader. Ray enjoyed attending many events throughout the county and traveling with his family.
Survived by loving wife Jeanette C. Pavlish; daughter BobbieJo M. (Shawn) Stai of Dassel; son Carl F. (Rachael) Pavlish of Zimmerman; six grandchildren, Kayla (Jason) Fetchenhier, Jacob (Josephine) Stai, Zachary Stai, Justin Holtberg, Kinsley Brown and Jonathan Pavlish; four great-grandsons, Colby, Thane, Cayde and Rylie; sister Marjorie (Joe) Bandas of Silver Lake; mother-in-law Adeline Pawelk of Hutchinson; other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James and Dennis Pavlish; aunt Mary Pavlish.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.