July 24, 2019
Raymond F. Quinn, 86, of Litchfield, formerly of Arlington, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 24, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Raymond Francis Quinn, son of Donald and Irene (Lenz) Quinn, was born in Litchfield April 13, 1933. He grew up on a farm northwest of Litchfield, in Harvey Township, and graduated from Litchfield High School Class of 1951. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War, what is now the forgotten war. It started June 1950 and ended with a truce July 1953. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Minnesota in 1957 and an M.B.A. from George Washington University in Washington, District of Columbia, in 1967.
Ray had a career in federal civil service for more than 30 years and retired as a GS-15 in 1989. He lived in Arlington, Virginia, and worked in the Pentagon in Washington, District of Columbia. After retiring, he moved to St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and then back to Litchfield. He was a member of Church of St. Philip and enjoyed hunting and gardening.
Please remember Ray in your prayers.
He is survived by his sister Sheila Ham of Austin, Texas; and his cherished nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia; brothers, Rev. Monsignor Jerome, Eugene, Kevin, Francis “Butch” and infant brother Joseph; and brother-in-law Doug.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Quinn Institute of Biblical Studies, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105.
