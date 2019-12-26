Dec. 22, 2019
Rebecca S. Johnson, 59, of Grove City died Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Centracare Hospital in Paynesville. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. Burial will be at Burr Oak Cemetery in rural Grove City. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5-8:00 p.m. at Paynesville Lutheran Church and continue one hour prior to the service.
Rebecca Sue Johnson was born August 23, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Rev. W. James and Rita (Gnewotta) Krueger. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Skokie, Illinois, before her family moved to New Richmond, Wisconsin, where Beckie attended New Richmond Middle and High School, graduating with the Class of 1978. After high school, Beckie went on to attend WITC where she received her Medical Assistant Degree in 1981.
On November 21, 1981, Beckie was united in marriage to Jeffery A. Johnson at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond. This union was blessed with two sons and a daughter. The family made their home in Fairbault, until 1990, when they moved to Brookings, South Dakota. In 1993, Beckie and Jeff moved to Alexandria, until 2001, when they moved to the Paynesville area. After moving to Paynesville, Beckie worked at Valley Industries in Paynesville.
Beckie was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. She was active in churches in every town they lived volunteering in religious education roles, church council, many different boards, the choir and bell choir. Beckie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, gardening, feeding birds, making venison sausage with friends, and going on boat rides. She also enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings and loved Adam Thielen. Beckie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Rebecca S. Johnson died December 22, at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jeff of Grove City; children, Jacob (Erin) of St. Francis, Joshua of Anoka, and Stephanie of Grove City; grandchildren, Nolan, Ariana, Lana, Caleb, and Luke. Beckie is also survived by her siblings, Mark (Sharon) Krueger of Cambridge, Jean Krueger (Brian Teppen) of East Lansing, Michigan, and Linda (Dr. J. P.) Hill of Rockwall, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Beckie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John.
