Sept. 13, 2021
Regina Marie Hed Masteller, 95, of Litchfield passed away peacefully Sept. 13 at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. A funeral service was Monday, with visitation prior to the service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Interment was at Ripley Cemetery.
Regina, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Joecks) Oldenburg, was born at home in Ellsworth Township on June 19, 1926. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1944. She continued her education by enrolling in a Teacher Training Class and graduated in 1945. She would ride the bus with the school children from her home in Litchfield to near Lake Minnie Belle where she taught first through eighth grade in a country school. It was also her job to stoke the fire, perform janitor duties and shovel a path to the outdoor bathrooms.
In 1945, Regina married Roy Hed. She knew he was the one when he offered that she could use his new ’42 Chevy to get to work instead of riding the school bus. He, in turn, hitchhiked to finish his education at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. Roy brought several yards of white silk home from Japan where he was stationed in the Army. Regina and her mom sewed her wedding dress from that silk. This marriage was blessed with three children, Randy, Diane and Cindy. Regina and Roy were blessed with 30 years together. In 1992, Regina then started taking extra bus trips when she found out that a special friend that she had known for many years was also on those trips. She and Vern Masteller were married and had 21 happy years together.
Regina was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she taught nursery school for over 30 years. Her love of children was evident, as she worked for the Litchfield School District as a teacher’s assistant for 23 years. She loved riding the bus for students with special needs. Regina also spent many hours volunteering at church, the blood drive and visiting residents in the nursing home.
Regina thoroughly enjoyed traveling. She was able to travel to Alaska, Hawaii, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, among other places. She loved playing cards, making baby blankets, card stamping, and entertaining family and friends. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. They would go camping together, have baking parties, spend time doing “projects” or just playing games.
Regina is survived by her children, Randy (Marilyn) of Dassel, Diane (Mark) Nicholson of Litchfield, and Cindy (Jim) Salfer of Dassel; grandchildren, Kyle Hed, Karla (Daren) Lundin, Kelly (Dan) Kohnen, Troy Nelson, Travis (Susan) Nelson, Anna (Aaron) Harwood, Tricia Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Isaac (Kahina) Salfer, Lucas Salfer, and Hannah Salfer; and many great- and great-great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Martin (Pete) Oldenburg, Marie (Toots) Lee, Alice Harding, and Irene Burress and several nieces and nephews.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hed; her husband Vern Masteller; and siblings, Ernest, Ervin, Paul, Karl, Erna, baby Otto; and son-in-law Ron Nelson; and other loved family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ecumen Adult Day Program and St. Paul’s Endowment Scholarship Fund.
