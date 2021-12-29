Dec. 21, 2021
Regina Piepenburg, 99, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist was Paul Otte. Soloist was Paul Otte “On the Wings of a Snow White Dove”. Congregational hymns were, “Beyond the Sunset” and “Abide With Me”. Casket bearers were Gary Kierstead, Tim Kierstead, Wade Klabunde.
Regina was born on Jan. 4, 1922, in Round Grove Township. She was the daughter of Peter and Bertha (Klabunde) Wiese. Regina was baptized as an infant on Apr. 2, 1922, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on Apr. 26, 1936. She received her education at One Room Country Schools and completed through the eighth grade.
On Feb. 1, 1942, Regina was united in marriage to Arnold Piepenburg at Immanuel Lutheran Parsonage Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with three children, Delwyn, Dietra, and Dixie. Arnold and Regina resided in Hutchinson. Arnold and Regina shared 59 years of marriage until Arnold passed away on Aug. 18, 2001.
Regina was well known for her delicious pies. She took pride in her home making duties. Regina enjoyed going to casinos and teaching her grandchildren how to cook and play pinochle.
Regina passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Methodist Hospital St. Louis Park, at the age of 99 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Regina is survived by her son Delwyn (Ruthann) Piepenburg of Virginia; daughters, Dietra (Richard) Williams of Hutchinson, Dixie Herrington, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Lesley Williams, Tawnya Aljets, Tabitha Herrington, Megan Beal, Rachel Piepenburg, and Alice Ritchey; great grandchildren, Cortneigh Perez, Chase Aljets, Gabriel Ritchey, Alexander Ritchey, Logan, Ritchey, Ivy Herrington, Bernadette Beal, Rebecca Beal, and Frederick Beal; great great-grandchildren, Madeline Greenman and Benecio Perez; sister Alberta Kierstead, of Little Falls; many other relatives and friends.
Regina is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Berta Wiese; husband Arnold Piepenburg; sister Irene Wiese; brother Richard and his wife, Sylvia Wiese; son-in-law Arch Herrington; granddaughter Annette Williams.
