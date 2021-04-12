Apr. 8, 2021
Reinhold Runke, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away Thurs., Apr. 8, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Tues., Apr. 13, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating is The Rev. David Markworth. Organist is Nancy Kurth. Soloist is Becky Ulrich singing “The Lord’s Prayer” accompanied by Marsha Kruse. Special music is “Jesus Loves Me” sung by the children of Immanuel Lutheran School – Acoma Township. Congregational hymns are “How Great Thou Art” and “The Strife is O’er, the Battle Done”. Honorary urn bearers are Scott Colombe, Sara Colombe, and the Hutchinson Bus Company. Urn bearers are Mark Runke and Tim Runke.
Reinhold Walter Runke was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Walter and Betty (Getz) Runke. Reinhold was baptized as an infant on Dec. 23, 1956, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 23, 1971, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson. He received his education at St. John’s Lutheran School for eight years, Hutchinson High School for two years and then Buffalo Lake High School for two years where he graduated with the Class of 1975 and was the class Valedictorian. Reinhold furthered his education at Concordia University in Saint Paul, for one year. He then transferred to Ridgewater College in Hutchinson where he earned his accounting degree.
Reinhold resided in Boon Lake Township, for most of his life. On Apr. 5, 2003, Reinhold was united in marriage to Carol (Dobberstein) Wettstaedt at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This marriage was united with two stepchildren, Megan and Sarah Wettstaedt. Reinhold and Carol moved to Hutchinson in 2013 and shared 18 years of marriage together.
Reinhold farmed a majority of his life with his dad and uncles. Besides farming, he sampled pea and sweetcorn fields for Seneca, formerly known as Green Giant. He was in charge of a detasseling crew in which they detasseled seed corn. Reinhold was employed at Menards, Shopko, and Target in Hutchinson. He took great pride in driving school bus for St. John’s Lutheran School and the Hutchinson School District. Reinhold was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township where he was on the School Board for St. John’s Lutheran School and was a Sunday school teacher for several years. He was also a member of the Boon Lake Township Board, a former member of the Cedar Mills Lions, and a lifetime member of the Cedar Mills Rod and Gun Club. He bowled ten years for Hutch Fire and Safety and was a member of the Kwik Trip coffee crew.
Reinhold enjoyed playing softball and umpiring, playing cards, fishing, and socializing at birthday parties. He also enjoyed driving around the country and visiting farmers, neighbors and friends. Reinhold was proud to host the annual Memorial Day party for his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and traveling with friends. He was proud to be able to travel to Jamaica on a mission trip. Family was very important to Reinhold and cherished the time spent with them.
Reinhold passed away on Thurs., Apr. 8, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 64 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Reinhold is survived by his mother Betty Runke of Hutchinson; wife Carol Runke of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Megan Wettstaedt and Sarah (Jim) Brennan of Rosemount; step grandchildren, Ben Brennan and Connor Brennan; nephews, Mark Runke and his girlfriend, Taylor Lee of Stewart, Tim Runke of Coon Rapids, Scott Colombe of Redwood Falls; niece, Sara Colombe of Hoven, South Dakota; siblings, Darlene Folger of Fridley, Diane (Greg) Colombe, of Little Falls, Donna (Kim) Knacke, of Buffalo Lake; mother-in-law, Meridee Dobberstein of Buffalo Lake; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bill) VanderVoort, of Hector, Brad (Rhonda) Dobberstein, of Buffalo Lake, Jean (Charlie) Grimm, of Stewart, Jody (Curt) Weis Bird Island, Jay (Jenaya) Dobberstein, of Normandy Park, Washington; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Reinhold is preceded in death by his father Walter Runke; brother Robert Runke; father in-law Lea Dobberstein; many Aunts and Uncles.
