Jan. 29, 2021
Remington J. Harder, 22, of Sedan, formerly Hutchinson, died Friday Jan. 29, near Hay Springs, Nebraska from injuries sustained in automobile accident. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Willmar Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Remington “Remi Jo” Josephine Harder was born June 12, 1998, in Hutchinson to Mark and Rochelle (Fernkes) Harder. She was baptized Dec. 13, 1998 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar and confirmed Oct. 27, 2013 at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. She grew up in Bird Island until 4th grade when they moved to Paynesville. She continued her education at Paynesville Schools until her move to Hutchinson. She completed 11th & 12th grades at Hutchinson High School, graduating in 2016. During school she was active in volleyball, softball, FFA, choir, and wrestling as a manager, cheerleader and statistician. She had recently completed her degree in Drug & Alcohol Counseling and was a consultant for SeneGence. At the time of her death, Remi was living with her boyfriend, Josey Tensen.
Remington enjoyed running, snowmobiling, off road mudding, hunting, fishing, going to concerts, and traveling especially with her Snocross family as an FXR promoter. Her family, friends and faith were the center of her world. She was the best daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend to anyone lucky enough to know her.
Remington is survived by her mother Rochelle Finken (significant other Troy Alstead Nelson) of Hutchinso;, stepfather Cory Finken of Cold Spring; father, Mark (Michell) Harder of Renville; siblings, Tanner Harder (significant other Merisa Whitcomb) of Paynesville, Brittney (Ryan) Krueger of Renville, Brooke Harder (fiancé Bailey Damlow) of Hutchinson, Kylee Harder of Renville, Jaden Harder of Hutchinson, Lucus & Felicia Garcia and Autumn Harder all of Renville; nephews, Hayden (Remi’s Godson), Camden Krueger, and Beau Damlow; grandparents, Thomas and Wynn Harder of Willmar, Gary Wells of Texas, and Alto Finken of Cold Spring ; great-grandmother Evie Henrichsen of Willmar; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas Fernkes, Wanda Wells, Diann Finken and Sandra Baumgartner; stepbrother Jaime Garcia III; and boyfriend Josey Tensen.