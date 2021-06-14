May 2, 2021
Renate G. Rath, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, May 2, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family memorial service wasat Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite “Hallelujah” by Bon Jovi, “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “Rock of Ages.” Honorary urn bearers were Matthew Jutting, Andrew Jutting, Mikaela Jutting, Caitlin Rath and Tyler Rath. Urn bearer was Dustin Jutting.
Renate Gerta Rath was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Erlangen, Germany. She was the daughter of Georg and Agatha (Propstel) Meier. Renate was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Erlangen, Germany. She completed her education in Erlangen and was a graduate of the Erlangen High School Class. Renate continued her education at the Technical Vocational School for three years in Erlangen as a Dental Technician.
On May 22, 1959, Renate was united in marriage to Donald Rath at the courthouse in Erlangen and then also at the Army Chapel in Erlangen. This marriage was blessed with three children, Gerald, Patricia, and Michael. Renate and Donald resided in Buffalo Lake from 1959 to 1965, then relocated to Hutchinson. They shared 61 years of marriage.
Renate was employed at the Hutchinson Leader as the district coordinator for 27 years, retiring in 2002. Renate was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, where she volunteered with the church newsletter every month and crocheted many prayer shawls.
Renate enjoyed crocheting, flowers, gardening, cooking, reading, and playing bingo. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Renate passed away Sunday, May 2, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 81 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Renate is survived by her husband Donald Rath of Hutchinson; children, Gerald Rath and his wife Valerie, of Iowa City, Iowa, Patricia Jutting and her fiancée Harold Julius, of Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Rath and his wife Joyce, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Dustin Jutting and his wife Victoria, Matthew Jutting, Andrew Jutting, Mikaela Jutting, Caitlin Rath and her significant other Austin Cooper, Tyler Rath and Michael Berry; great-grandchildren, Janis Jutting, Layla Jutting, Taylen Cooper and Zane Jutting; sister-in-law Marion Fenske and her husband Donald, of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, Roger Rath of Hector, David Rath and his wife Deb, of Buffalo Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Renate was preceded in death by her parents Georg and Agatha Meier; brothers, Karl Meier, Michael Meier and Helmut Meier; sister Marianne Schmidt; brother-in-law Albin Schmidt; sisters-in-law, Ellie Meier, Lisa Meier and Carolyn Fredrickson; nephew Helmut Meier; and niece Ingrid Schnepf.
