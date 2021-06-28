June 21, 2021
Renva Lee (Johnson) Lindquist, 74, of Dassel, died Monday, June 21, at her home. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 9, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with the Rev. Hollie Holt-Woehl officiating. The interment of the urn will be at the Dassel Community Cemetery. There will be a time to gather with the family one hour prior to the service Friday morning at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel.
Renva Lee (Johnson) Lindquist, the daughter of Raymond and Viola (Robbins) Johnson was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Superior, Wisconsin. The family lived in Minneapolis before moving to Litchfield in 1949. Renva was baptized at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior, Wisconsin March 23, 1947, she was confirmed May 22, 1960, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield and was presently a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. Renva volunteered for many years as the Sunday School Superintendent.
On May 11, 1964, Renva was united in marriage to Bruce Lindquist at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Together they made their home in Dassel where they raised their three sons and shared 54 years of marriage. Renva’s working career was in-home daycare for several families of Dassel, Dura-Supreme, Hutchinson Technology, and the Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home. Together, Renva and Bruce enjoyed antiquing road trips throughout Minnesota. She enjoyed spending time with her family for special events and holidays. Christmas time was her favorite holiday, as she loved decorating the Christmas tree, baked dozens of assorted types of cookies to make sure everyone had their favorite cookie and loved the time that they gathered together to celebrate. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends and loved her flower gardens. She loved the companionship of her many English Setters and cat and would often tell stories about them. She loved her family with her whole heart and will be missed deeply.
She is survived by her children, Clinton and (Brenda) Lindquist of Litchfield, Heath Lindquist of Wyoming, and Daniel (Shannon) Lindquist of South Haven; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister Sandra Grove of Alexandria. She is also survived by several other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce; parents Raymond and Viola Johnson; brother Gregory Johnson; and brother-in-law Bill Grove.