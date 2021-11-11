Nov. 8, 2021
Reuben J. Hoyer, 83 of Litchfield, died on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. First Lutheran Church in Litchfield, will have visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 with the funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Reuben John Hoyer, the son of Stanley and Olivia (Grossinger) Hoyer was born at home on Dec. 19, 1937, in Forest City. He was baptized on Jan. 1, 1938 and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1956. Reuben served in the US Army and continued to be in the Army Reserves for several years following his discharge. He was united in marriage to Jean Lewerenz on Sept. 16, 1961 in Darwin. Together they moved to Litchfield where they were members of First Lutheran Church. Reuben was a painter and a carpenter for many years before finding his niche as a vinyl and carpet flooring installer. For 53 years Reuben repaired and installed flooring in countless homes and businesses throughout Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking and house projects. He also enjoyed traveling and taking trips, whether it was a short drive to the casino or trips within the U.S. with Jean.
Reuben is survived by his children, Lane (Lois) Hoyer of Coon Rapids, and Lisa Hoyer of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan; and cousins, nephews and a niece.
He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Olivia; wife Jean; and his brother James.
