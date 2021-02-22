Feb. 18, 2021
Rev. Guy E. Stone Jr., 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at a later date.
Guy Eldridge Stone Jr. was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Selma, Alabama, the son of a restaurateur and oldest of eight children. He was the son of Guy E. Sr. and Beulah (Guinn) Stone. As a natural athlete, he played football in high school and worked as lifeguard and waterfront director at Camp Grist, a YMCA camp in Selma, while he was in college. He also was very artistic, writing poetry and creating watercolor paintings of forests and cabins in Alabama.
Guy also sang and played the guitar, and was a member of the Brush Arbor Boys with the Rev. Brian Brosz in Hutchinson.
Studying to be a clergy, he attended Phillips University and seminary in Enid, Oklahoma, where he also met and married his wife, Katherine Tibbe. Together they had a daughter, Mary Catherine, and a son, William Eldridge. Being a very mobile family, they lived in Lawrence, Kansas; Lorain, Ohio; Minneapolis; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Guy was ordained into the ministerial profession in 1965. Also, in 1965 he was privileged to witness the Rev. Martin Luther King leading his famous Voting Rights march from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma to the capital city of Montgomery.
Guy combined his athletic skills and clerical talents to lead more than 50 canoe camping trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, leading youth groups from his churches. In all of the 50 trips that Guy led, there was never an accident, never an injury, never an illness. All of the trips that he led were amazing spiritual experiences for all who participated.
Guy retired from the ministry in 2002 and moved with his wife Kathy to Hutchinson, where they still are blessed with wonderful and caring friends. In 2015, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and became a resident at the Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. His favorite food, grits, was prepared for him every morning for breakfast, and they were the last food he ever ate.
Guy's body has been donated to the Brain and Tissue Program at the University of Maryland, where research will be performed to study Parkinson's disease.
Guy will be remembered by all his wonderful friends, his family, and all the former kids who went on canoe trips. If there are no canoes, paddles and ripstop tents in Heaven, there will be soon.
Guy is survived by his wife Katherine Stone of Hutchinson; daughter Mary McIlrath and Scott McIlrath of St. Paul; son William Stone and Renee Abeln of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Milo McIlrath and Rita McIlrath of St. Paul; brother Rocky Stone of Russellville, Alabama; sisters, Bettye Bambarger, Anne Stone, Kathryn Whitcomb and Rosemary Trawick, all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; many other relatives and friends.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents Guy Sr. and Beulah Stone.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.