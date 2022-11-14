Nov. 4, 2022
The Rev. Herman Rober Hannemann, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Nov. 4 at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating were the Rev. Gerhard Bode and the Rev. Glenn Meyer. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were, "Holy God We Praise Thy Name," "A Mighty Fortress," "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "I Walk In Danger All The Way" and "They Will Know We Are Christians By Our Love." Casket bearers were, Alan Hannemann, Anthony Hannemann, Ken Hill, Brandon Reed, Zac Remer, Caleb Larson, Joel Hannemann-Steen, Walter Hannemann.
He was born May 7, 1935, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the oldest child of the Rev. Walter E. and Laura (Koch) Hannemann. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He grew up in North Dakota and South Dakota. He was a graduate of Concordia Academy in 1953. Herman furthered his education at Concordia College in St. Paul. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in 1957, and his theological diploma on June 1, 1960. Herman was ordained July 3, 1960, by his father at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Moorhead. He continued his education, receiving a master's degree in divinity in 1984, and another master's degree in arts and religion in 1987.
On Sept. 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Carole Frinke at Grace Lutheran Church in Broomall, Pennsylvania. This marriage was blessed with four children, Andrew, Alan, Amy, and Anthony. Herman and Carole resided in Hutchinson. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Herman began his ministry in 1960 in Pettibone, North Dakota. He was pastor of Immanuel in Bartlett Township, Redeemer in Verndale, St. John's, Kroshel and Emmanuel in Brook Park, Faith in St. Cloud, Trinity in Clear Lake, Our Savior in Brownsdale, St. Luke's in Lansing, St. Paul's and Zion in Green Isle, all in Minnesota. Herman also served vacancies in Cedar Mills, Lester Prairie, and Brownton. He retired in Oct. of 2000, although he continued to serve as an interim pastor during Advent and Lenten seasons and for vacationing pastors. Herman was a member of the Austin Symphony Chorus and the Hutchinson Community Chorus. He was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Pioneerland Library System Board.
Herman enjoyed crossword puzzles, listening to classical and religious music, camping, and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Hannemann of Hutchinson; children, Andrew Hannemann of Mounds View, Alan Hannemann of Apple Valley, Amy (Kenneth) Hill of Montrose, Anthony Hannemann of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Drew Hannemann, Kelsey, Nathaniel, and Moriah Hannemann, Ashley (Zac) Remer, Emily (Brandon) Reed, and Kayla (Caleb) Larson; great granddaughter Eleanor Reed; siblings, Walter N. (Anita) Hannemann of Park Rapids, Reitz Hannemann of Tyler, Laura (Rev. Alfred) Luehmann of Gaylord; many other relatives and friends.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Walter E. and Laura Hannemann.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.