June 22, 2020
Rev. Richard W. Fylling, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 22, at home. Due to Covid-19, no service will be held at this time.
Richard Warren Fylling was born May 5, 1944, in Huron, South Dakota. The son of Clifford and Pearl (Mittelstadt) Fylling, he grew up and attended schools in Custer, South Dakota, Oak Park, Illinois, and Madison, Wisconsin, where his father served churches. Dick received a degree in religion from Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and a Master of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary at New Brighton, Minnesota. A third generation pastor, he served churches in Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota.
Dick and Mary (Wuethrich) Lustman were united in married at The Church of Peace, UCC at Glencoe, May 14, 1988. They shared a love of theatre, sports and travel, enjoying many of their travels with grandsons, Cody and Logan.
Richard is survived by his wife Mary; stepdaughter Rhonda (Randy) Schumacher of Glencoe; stepson Todd Lustman; grandsons Cody (Dr. Chelsi) Schumacher of Hutchinson, Logan Schumacher of Minneapolis; great-granddaughter Blakely Schumacher of Hutchinson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.