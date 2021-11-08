Nov. 5, 2021
Reverend Kayton R. Palmer, 96, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Arden Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Ava's House, after a valiant battle with dementia and memory loss. A private internment ceremony will be held at House of Hope, Friday, Nov. 12th. Kayton was a great servant for the Lord, and a Memorial Service will be held at House of Hope in the summer of 2022.
Kayton was born on Aug. 3, 1925 to Agnes and Nick Guvakosky on their farm several miles north of Butte, North Dakota. Kayton attended the Aurena School District one- room school and was the salutatorian of the 1943 class of Butte High School. After graduation Kayton was exempted from the WWII draft because of his grades, but chose to enlist to support his country. Kayton was in the Navy stationed at Pearl Harbor from Nov. 20, 1943 to May 6, 1946, where he was training to load artillery shells that took 6 men each to lift. After release from the Navy, Kayton attended Minot State Teachers College for one semester, and UND for one semester before most of the family made the move west to California. Kayton graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1949, and Princeton Theological Seminary in 1951. Over his pastoral career, Kayton served full time at 13 different churches across, North Dakota, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa - delivering 1,658 unique sermons, baptizing 222 souls, performing 220 weddings and conducting 375 funerals, including his father’s and his mother’s funerals.
While working at House of Hope Church in St. Paul, Kayton was tasked with running the young adults’ group at which he met a beautiful young lady named Marilyn Schuler, whom he was united in marriage to on June 8, 1962 at House of Hope. Kayton and Marilyn adopted two infant children, David in 1968, and Katherine in 1970, and spent 12 years of the family’s time in Silver Lake. Rushmore, was the next home for the family, and after a few years there, Kayton was called by the Presbytery to become an "interim” pastor, the person that comes to a church and helps them find their next pastor. The later years of Kayton's career were filled with many moves, and many new friends, while helping congregations find their next spiritual leaders.
Kayton and Marilyn "retired" in 1993 to a house in Arden Hills. Kayton continued to run services for many local churches, filling in when others needed time off. Kayton delivered his last sermon in 2010. Both Kayton and Marilyn were active members of House of Hope, participating in many church activities, enjoying time with his Men's group that met weekly on Thursday mornings, and volunteering at Loaves and Fishes serving meals to the homeless. The couple enjoyed many warm times with friends vacationing on the North Shore of Duluth almost every summer.
In 2016, Kayton sold the Arden Hills house and moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to be closer to David and his family. Kayton enjoyed living in his first brand new building ever, a luxury apartment at Willow Run Golf course. In 2018, he had full right knee replacement, and needed more assistance to recover so he joined the community at Grand Living in Sioux Falls. He greatly enjoyed the meals, the exercise facilities, the friendly staff, the activities and even ran the chapel service when their pastor was out.
Kayton was called home Nov. 5, his loving wife's birthday. He was proceeded into death by his father, Nick Guvakosky; his brother William, aka Bill Guvakosky; his mother Agnes Palmer; daughter Katherine Palmer; wife Marilyn Palmer; sister Mae Palmer; brother Elden Palmer.
Kayton is survived by his son David (Jayme) Palmer; two grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Curtis, Alyssa (Seth) Olson; three great grandchildren Isabella Olson (8), Matthew Olson (4) and Dakota Olson (3mo) all residents of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The family requests any donations be made in memory of Kayton to the House of Hope Church in St. Paul, MN or Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake, MN.