Oct. 21, 2021
Reyna Mary McLean, 67, of Dassel, passed away Thursday at her home surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel. A parish prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with the Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service at St. John’s Catholic Church Saturday. The funeral lunch will be at St. John’s Education Center, Cokato, following the service.
The daughter of Miland and Florence (DeMars) Brown, she was born June 9, 1954, in Yuma, Arizona. Reyna grew up in Crystal, where she graduated from St. Margaret’s Catholic High School. Reyna was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin where she had been active in both St. John's and St. Philip's Catholic Churches. She had also been involved with Daughters of Isabella, making prayer shawls, and Christian clowning. She loved to serve others in many ways.
On Jan. 19, 1974, Reyna was united in marriage to Alec McLean at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Crystal. Together they made their home in Minneapolis for a few years before they moved to Rockford. In 1988, Reyna and Alec moved to Dassel where they have since made their home. She was a proud mother of six children and enjoyed going to and supporting them in Girl Scouts, marching band, attending sporting events, baking billions of Christmas cookies, and becoming a second mom to many. She loved the outdoors and looked forward to her yearly family camping trip to celebrate her birthday. She actively volunteered to help with many different events from church groups, civic organizations, school events and so forth, Reyna loved to help others. She was an avid gardener and had many colorful gardens around her home that she loved sharing with others. Christmas was her favorite time of year; the entire house was transformed into Christmas land. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she had attended as many of their activities as much as possible. She will be missed by her loving family and friends, and we know she’s dancing in heaven.
She is survived by her husband Alec; children, ADawn (Travis) Nelson, Alexander (Elizabeth) McLean, Brett (Mandy) McLean, Amanda (Brian) Friede, Luke (Beth) McLean, and Anna (Brad) Johnson; 13 grandchildren, Treston, Kevin, Brianna, Dillan, Breah, Blake, Lacy, Olivia, Andrew, Caitlyn, Camden, Lauren, and Emma. Brothers, Don (Mary) Rudquist and Daryl Rudquist. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Miland and Florence Brown; brother Gary Brown; father and mother-in-law Tony and Loretta Meyer.