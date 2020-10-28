Oct. 18, 2020
RhoDella Elizabeth Grochow, 94 of Hutchinson passed away Oct. 18, at Harmony River Living Center, Hutchinson. A private memorial service was Oct. 31 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiated. Soloist was Hana Trump, great granddaughter. Urn bearer was Erick Grochow, grandson.
RhoDella was born Dec. 4, 1925 in Brownton. RhoDella was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Brownton. On May 6, 1945, RhoDella was united in marriage to Melvin A Grochow. They shared 60 years of marriage before his death in 2005. This union was blessed with three children, Dale, Marion and Lynette.
They lived and farmed north of Gaylord for 25 years and worked together as a team. RhoDella was a nurse’s assistant at the original Gaylord Nursing Home and at the former Gaylord Hospital. She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. RhoDella enjoyed cooking, baking, collecting recipes and making wine. She was a seamstress, making clothes for her daughters and their dolls. Every quilt she made was a labor of love, stitching with needle and thimble. RhoDella had an enormous garden at the farm, preserving, canning and freezing all produce. Growing flowers was a lifelong hobby. In her younger years she taught Sunday School, was in Home Extension and a bowling league. She enjoyed old time music, dancing, winning at Bingo and playing cards with friends. The Christmas season was her favorite and the house was beautifully decorated. After moving to Hutchinson in 1983, RhoDella was employed at the Hutchinson Hospital as a nursing housekeeping assistant until retiring. She enjoyed her work and especially the employees. Fishing, camping and traveling with Melvin brought many memories during these years. Her love for God and church was very deep. She loved mightily, served generously, shared unselfishly and was a prayer warrior for all. She didn’t need, never wanted, and always believed she had more than enough. Her greatest joys were being wife, mom, grandmother to seven, and great grandmother to seventeen.
RhoDella is survived by her loving family, daughter-in-law Judy Grochow (Jim Landt) of Buffalo; daughters, Marion (Doug) Reese of Willmar, and Lynette (Boog/Merrill) Wendlandt of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark) Trump, Erick (Carrie) Grochow, Sarah (William) Jagow, Steve (Klair) Reese, Emily (Mitchell) Schueler, Adam (Linnea) Wendlandt, and Luke (Emily) Wendlandt; great-grandchildren, Hana and Nicklaus Trump, Jenna and Seth Jagow, Brienna and Conner Reese, Olivia Grochow, Ayden, Aubrey, Abram and Abbott Schueler, Adley and Walker Wendlandt, Landon, Drew, Ada and Cameron Wendlandt; and sister Dorraine (Wallace) Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Erich and Martha (Tietz) Schuft; husband Melvin; son Dale; sister Adeline Schuft; brothers, Melvin, Edgar and Jerry Schuft; sister-in-laws, Lucille Schuft and Delores Schuft; niece Lisa Schuft; father-in-law and mother-in-law August and Anna Grochow; brothesr-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nelford and Mildred Krueger, and Wayne and LaDonna Grochow.
The family thanks all the nurses and caregivers from Allina Hospice and at Harmony River Living Center for their compassion, care and support especially during the challenging times of Covid-19. We thank everyone for your kind expressions of sympathy. Our wish is that you take the love, joy and happiness we received from RhoDella and spread it to all those in your life.