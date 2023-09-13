Sept. 5, 2023
Ric McMains, 47 of Litchfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 5. A celebration of life is being planned.
Ric was born April 13, 1976, in Litchfield, to Larry Sr. and Barb McMains. Ric had many interests, but he was most passionate about following music, especially songs written and performed by his son. He also was an avid fan of horror movies, getting tattooed, drawing, tinkering on various projects and collecting unique items. When he was not working or tinkering, he enjoyed a good movie. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, as well as having heart to heart conversations with his children.
Ric was extremely proud of his children, Killian, Aidan and Abigeal, and his three grandchildren, Apollo, Wolfgang and Senga McMains.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Ric is survived by his wife, Stephanie Verbovanec of Grove City; parents, Larry Sr. and Barb McMains of Litchfield; a brother, Larry Jr. (Melissa) McMains of Menasha; a sister, Andrea (Rob) Wendorff of Litchfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as numerous friends.
Ric was proceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Agnes McMains, Clem and Esther Loch; an infant son, Sean.