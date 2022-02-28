Feb. 26, 2022
Richard “Dick” Earl Bohn, 75, of Litchfield died Saturday at Bethesda in Willmar. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the Friday service. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
The son of Earl and Doris (Nelson) Bohn, he was born Feb. 24, 1947, in Litchfield. He was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. When he was eight years old he suffered from polio and stayed at the Sister Kenny Institute until his recovery. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965 and was united in marriage to BonnieDel Wagner on April 15, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. Throughout his life he lived in Darwin, Grove City and Litchfield. Dick worked at 3M in Hutchinson for 37 years and also farmed until the family moved to Litchfield in 1984. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. He had a quiet demeanor and enjoyed fishing, farming, trips to the casino, taking rides with Bonnie, going for walks and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Dick is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bohn, of Litchfield; children, Dwayne Bohn of Shakopee, Sandra Gruenke of Litchfield, and Susan Bohn of Atwater; grandchildren Heidi Hockstra (fiancé Casey Miller), Sam (Hailey) Gruenke, Jenna Bohn (fiancé Caleb Breeggemann), Holly Hoekstra (Tyler Anderson), Alex Gruenke; great-grandchildren, Maverick Miller, Hanna Miller, Wrenley Breeggemann and Baby Gruenke; brothers and sisters, Norm (Marlene) Bohn of Hutchinson, Dianne Stone of Litchfield, Julie (Keith) Fredrickson of Litchfield, and Ken (Lisa) Bohn of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doris Bohn; father-in-law Del Wagner; mother-in-law Martha Wagner; and brother-in-law Alvin Stone.
