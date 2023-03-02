Feb. 22, 2023
Richard Theodore Brecht, 92, of Sandstone, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully Feb. 22 at his home with family by his side. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, March 11, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Moose Lake. Inurnment will be at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Richard was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Glencoe to Raymond Sr. and Frances Brecht. He grew up in Glencoe where he attended school and spent a lot of time at his grandparents farm. At the age of 17, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of sergeant and served in Fairbanks, Alaska, during the Korean Conflict. After the Army, Richard attended automobile repair school in Fargo, North Dakota.
On March 6, 1954, Richard married Magdalin Ripplinger in Glencoe. They moved to Champlin, and Richard began his career with the U.S. Postal Service, working in Glencoe and Champlin. After retiring in 1986, Richard and Magdalin lived in Sturgeon Lake. They wintered in Arizona for several years. Richard was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Moose Lake. He also enjoyed his hobby of flying model airplanes.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Frances Brecht; two sisters, Elvera and Audrey; and a brother, Raymond, Jr.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Magdalin; three children, Sherri (Rick) Hoheisel, Susan (Richard) Maas, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Brecht; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake.