Sept. 12, 2019
Richard C. Carbert, 85, died Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bethesda Care Center in Willmar. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 20, 2019, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, with a 7:45 p.m. prayer service. Military Honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Richard Charles Carbert, son of Sam and Marjory (Borland) Carbert, was born Aug. 24, 1934, in Delhi, Minnesota. He grew up near Delhi and graduated from Morris Agricultural School in Morris. Following high school, Richard enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He served in the Navy for four years and then served in the Naval Reserves before transferring to the National Guard. He learned to fly while in the military and was a member of the V.F.W. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, baking, gardening, joking with friends and watching John Wayne movies. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Marie and Kelly; grandchildren, Patrick (Angela), Meghan (Jose), Germale Barnes and Oscar Fragoso; brother Don (Janet); sister Ramona; June’s children, Joie, Evelyn, Janet and Richard; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his life partner, June Schaefer; son Richard Carbert; Mardel Carbert; and grandchildren, Robert and Timothy.
