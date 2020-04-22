April 19, 2020
Richard Dean Struthers, 85, of Grove City, passed away April 19.
Richard Dean Struthers was born May 24, 1934, on a farm in Kossuth County, Iowa. He attended Des Moines Township, a rural school, graduating in 1952. On Sept. 14, 1951, Richard married Carol Heathman and made their home near Rolfe, Iowa. In 1955, they moved with their two daughters to a farm near Manannah. In 1964, Richard moved his family, now six children, to their present farm north of Grove City, where he continued farming.
After retirement, Richard and Carol enjoyed wintering in Laferia, Texas for a number of years. Throughout his life Richard was an “International” and “GMC” man. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and family threshing events on the farm.
He is survived by his wife Carol; children, Jean and Tom Bauer, Jaclyn and Kraig Smith, Rick and Patrice Struthers, Steve and Deborah Struthers, Lori and David Johnson, Janet and Tim Smiglewski; 30 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; and brother Terry and Grace Struthers.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Mary (Molamphy) Struthers; granddaughter Eileen Whitcomb; brother James Struthers; and sister Sheryll Sullivan.
