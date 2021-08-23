Aug. 13, 2021
Richard “Dick” Henry Baumetz, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of friends and family is one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. JJ Morgan officiating. Organist is Vicki Wood. Soloists are Randy Koppen performing “The Lord’s Prayer” and Holly Oestreich performing “Softly and Tenderly.” Congregational hymns are “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
Richard “Dick” H. Baumetz was born July 14, 1929, in Lynn Township. He was the son of Henry and Ethel (Johnson) Baumetz. Dick was baptized as an infant Nov. 17, 1929, at Evangelical Church in Hutchinson, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 6, 1944. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1947.
On May 31, 1953, Dick was united in marriage to Bernice A. Westerman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. This marriage was blessed with four children, Steven, Cindy, Denise and Keith. Dick and Bernice resided in Hutchinson since 1953. They shared 68 years of marriage.
Dick farmed his entire life. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He was also a past president of the McLeod County Farm Bureau, Bethlehem United Methodist Church Council Member, and board of director for the Farmer’s Elevator.
Dick was a very compassionate, caring and patient man. He always had time to visit with people and wanted to know what they were doing. He also loved animals and enjoyed working with his cattle. Out on the farm he was never without a dog or two by his side, and whenever he would sit down for a break they were welcomed on his lap. After he retired, he still enjoyed helping on the farm and if he was called to help, he would be right out there always early and would stay till the job was done. Dick enjoyed camping all his life, but after he quit raising cattle, he and Bernice parked a trailer up on the Horseshoe Chain and looked forward to going there every weekend they could. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking and the Drift Riders snowmobile club back in the seventies and eighties. When it was time for a family birthday party or gathering, he was always there spending that time with his family and grandchildren. There was also lots of social time with their numerous friends. He will be truly missed.
Blessed be his memory.
Dick is survived by his wife Bernice Baumetz of Hutchinson; children, Steven Baumetz and his wife Kay, of Hutchinson, Cindy Piehl and her husband Dick, of Hutchinson, Denise Bulman and her husband Ned, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Keith Baumetz of Napa, California; grandchildren, Sonia Koval and her husband Mitchell, Sara Forbes and her husband Michael, Gary Baumetz and his wife Amy, Jamie Linenberger and her husband Michael, Holly Oestreich and her husband Kevin, Erin Kittila and her husband Timothy, and Ellie Matthews and her husband Oliver; 13 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ethel Baumetz; and a brother Donald Baumetz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.