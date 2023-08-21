Aug. 2, 2023
Richard Gross, 81, of Litchfield passed away Aug. 2 at his home. Funeral was Aug. 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, with interment in Ripley Cemetery.
Dick was born Oct. 17, 1941, to Abner and Minnie Gross in Fargo, North Dakota. His childhood was spent in West Fargo, and he graduated from West Fargo High School in 1959. He was very proud of his North Dakota roots and loved to share stories of special times growing up along the Sheyenne River. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in West Fargo.
He was also a proud “Cobber,” graduating from Concordia College in Moorhead in 1964. While in college, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Olson. The two were married Dec. 18, 1966, at Kviteseid Lutheran Church in Milan.
Dick‘s teaching career spanned from 1964 to past his retirement in 1999. He began teaching in Hitterdal. He moved to Maple Lake in 1965 where he taught until moving to Litchfield in 1967.
He was a business teacher at the high school for 33 years and saw his field grow and evolve from typing, stenography and shorthand to computer keyboarding. He pioneered the elementary keyboarding program and developed the school to work and apprentice programs, which he continued to work with after retirement. He was also LEA president, negotiator and active with Minnesota Education Association, serving as a delegate to several national conventions. He was proud to be prom coordinator for a total of 35 proms. He was also the ski club advisor.
Dick was a devout Christian and a man of prayer. He was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church for 56 years. He served as a congregational president, was a delegate to synod and national conventions, and served as a Sunday school teacher. He was in Bible study groups and served on several boards. He was also an associate member of the New Life Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida.
He was also active in the community and was proud to be a member of the Litchfield Male Chorus, Lions Club and YFC. In Florida, he was the president of his condo association and served on the board for 13 years. He enjoyed his carving club in Florida, and was a very talented carver and painter.
Dick was a loving dad and grandpa. Dick and Dorothy were proud of their children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. They attended many of their activities throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Litchfield and Venice, Florida; sons, Jeffrey (Victoria) Gross of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Scott Gross-Sand of Venice, Florida; grandchildren, Rachel (Andrew) Gross of Sarasota, Florida; Nathan (Itiel) Gross of Tampa, Florida; several brother and sisters in law; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn; brother, Bill; brother-in-law, Roger; nephew, Tracey.
Blessed be his memory.