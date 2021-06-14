June 10, 2021
Richard H. Popp, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, June 10, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life is pending, a private family internment will be held in the Spring of 2022.
Richard Harvey Popp was born July 4, 1939, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Harvey and Mary (Portele) Popp. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Richard received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1957. He then furthered his education at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
On Jan. 13, 1962, Richard was united in marriage to Beverly Pollard at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Tamara (Mara) and James (Jim). Richard and Beverly resided in Hutchinson. They shared 58 years of marriage until the passing of Beverly July 9, 2020.
He owned and operated Popp Electric in Hutchinson until his retirement in 2001. Richard served on the Hutchinson Fire Department for 27 years, the last years as Assistant Fire Chief. He was a board member of Minnesota Rescue and First Aid Association, Team Leader of Professional Rescuers teaching EMT, and Program Director of Fire and Rescue training at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson.
Richard enjoyed participating in the adult choir at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in the 1970's-80's, prior to that, was a dedicated usher for several years. He was always generous in giving back to his community.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the cabin on Lake Manuella. He also enjoyed traveling with Bev to the North Shore and many other destinations.
Richard passed away Thursday, June 10, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, at the age of 81 years. Blessed be his memory.
Richard is survived by his children, Tamara (Popp) Jahnke and her husband Jeff, of Sauk Rapids, Jim Popp and his wife, Kim of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Katherine (Popp) Gritsenko (Yuriy), TJ Jahnke, Corey Jahnke (Tammy Philippi-Jahnke), Michael Popp; great-grandchildren, Noah Philippi, Kyler Jahnke, Waylon Jahnke; sister Judy Popp-Anderson of Alden; brother-in-law Terry Pollard of Milwaukie, Oregon; sister-in-law Linda Newell-Massinger of Lake Havasu, Arizona; many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Mary Popp; wife Beverly Popp; sister JoAnne Means; brother-in-law Ruben Anderson.
