Feb. 2, 2022
Richard Dale "Dick" King, 74, of New Ulm died Feb. 2 at the New Ulm Medical Center.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-NORTH Chapel in New Ulm, with Pastor Timothy Anderson officiating. Burial with full military honors accorded by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery Soldier's Rest Section.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
He was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Minneapolis to Ellsworth and Lorene (Nelson) King. The family later moved to Litchfield where he graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966. After high school, he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and served four years in the U.S. Army. He later settled in New Ulm and was employed as a sports announcer at the KNUJ radio station. He always had a passion for music and was an avid collector of antiques and memorabilia. Dick also enjoyed his many motorcycle trips over the years. He had a strong faith and was always willing to help others.
Dick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ellen and Nels Nelson of St. James; and his parents, Ellsworth and Lorene (Nelson) King of Litchfield.
He is survived by first cousins and their spouses, Bruce and Kathy Glewwe of Maple Grove, Ken and Laura Sorensen of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chuck Sorensen of Kingman, Arizona; as well as an abundance of close friends.