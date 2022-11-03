Nov. 1, 2022
Richard “Rick” Lietz, 58, of New Ulm died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Ulm with the Rev. Scott Oelhafen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service at church on Sunday.
Richard Alan Lietz was born Feb. 5, 1964 in Glencoe to John Jr. and Sandra (Bullert) Lietz. He was a 1982 graduate of New Ulm High School and a 1986 graduate of Mankato State University. Rick was employed as a Mortgage Broker and Insurance Agent and lived in Minnesota, North Carolina, Colorado and Nevada. He returned to New Ulm two years ago. His hobbies included woodworking, hiking, biking, playing cards, cribbage, poker and spending time with his daughter Hope, family and friends.
Hope was the light of Rick’s life and every moment spent with her was extremely special to him. Rick was blessed to have a very special group of high school friends who walked with him, played and prayed with him over the years. His dad, John, was his hero and family was important. Rick loved to share his faith in God, the miracles he experienced and the ways he clearly saw the Hand of God at work in his life with anyone who would listen.
Rick is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Lietz of Hutchinson; his daughter Hope Lietz of Savage; his sister Krissa Lietz of Glenwood, and her children Ryan and Abby Lietz; his brother Jason (Katie) Lietz, and their children Dylan and Tyler Lietz of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Sr. and Elenor Lietz, Willard and Mildred Bullert; aunts and uncles, Ruth and Jerry Close, Julie Riegert, Joel Lietz, Randy Lietz, Roger Lietz and Donna Lietz.
The Minnesota Valley Funeral Home in New Ulm is handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family or to sign the guest book go to www.mvfh.org