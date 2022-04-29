April 25, 2022
Richard “Dick” C. Nagel, 77 of Litchfield, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home in Litchfield. A time of visitation will be from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Richard “Dick” Carl Nagel, the son of Clemens and May (Schimke) Nagel, was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Breckenridge. He attended school in Breckenridge and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1962. Dick continued his education at Moorhead State University, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in vocal music.
On Oct. 12, 1963, Dick was united in marriage to Mary Flynn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Dick and Mary lived in the Fargo-Moorhead area before moving to Wanamingo for Dick’s first teaching assignment. In 1969, they settled in Litchfield to raise their family of four children, Michael, Nancy, Thomas, and Robert. A favorite of many students, Dick was a vocal music instructor and choir director for Litchfield Public Schools at the elementary and junior high levels.
In addition to music, Dick had many interests. He liked being outdoors where he would garden and watch birds. In his younger years, he played golf and softball. He loved a good game of cards, belonging to a bridge club and becoming an international whist champion. Many days were spent playing cribbage, and going to the casino, with his family and friends. Dick was a recycling pioneer. In the early 1970's, he and his family collected glass, paper, and aluminum to clean up the earth and collect a little cash. More than anything, Dick was a family man who adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and proudly attended their activities and events. He loved being with people and always had a smile and a kind word to share, often followed by laughter, with friends and acquaintances alike. Dick’s faith was important to him, and he was a member of Church of St. Philip.
In the spring of 2020, Dick met June Casey and she moved to Litchfield from Ivesdale, Illinois. They enjoyed traveling to each other’s homes to visit family and friends. June stayed by Dick’s side until he passed.
Dick is survived by his significant other, June Casey of Ivesdale, Illinois; children, Dr. Michael (Dawn) Nagel of Olivia, Nancy (Dan) McGraw of Litchfield, Robert (Shelly) Nagel of Sauk Rapids; daughter-in-law, Heather O’Leary (Brian) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Heather (David) Murtha, Jennifer (Brandon) Hoffman, Maggie (Jared) Dettmann, Michelle Kavage, Beau (Marlena) McGraw, Keats McGraw, Shaun O’Leary, Tayler (Jared) Pedersen, Olivia O’Leary, Erika Janorschke, Andrew Nagel; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Piper, Legend, Carter, Bailey, Jordan, Noah, Cove. He is also survived by his brothers, Clemens Nagel, Grant (Laura) Nagel; a sister Donna Krahmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemens and May Nagel; wife Mary Nagel; son Thomas Nagel; brother Larry Nagel; half-brother Keith Nagel; sister-in-law Elizabeth Nagel; and nephew Kristopher Krahmer.