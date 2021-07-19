May 20, 2021
Richard O. Olson, 75, of Roseville, California, husband of Sharon (Hagen) Olson, passed away Thursday, May 20, at his home in Roseville. Memorial services is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche to officiate. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist is Shannon Campbell performing "Amazing Grace." Congregational hymns are "How Great Thou Art," "Beautiful Savior" and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus." Urn bearer is Michael Accola. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Richard Orville Olson was born March 12, 1946, in Fergus Falls. He was the son of Clarence and Gwendolyn (Westman) Olson. Richard was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church in Underwood. He received his education in Underwood and was a graduate of the Underwood High School Class of 1964. Richard furthered his education at Fergus Falls State Junior College and graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Richard entered active military service in the United States Navy Sept. 25, 1968, in San Diego, California, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 22, 1972, at Naval Communications Station in Stockton, California, and achieved the rank of Yeoman Second Class.
On April 10, 1971, Richard was united in marriage to Sharon Hagen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Richard and Sharon resided in Stockton until 1974 when they moved to Sacramento, California. They later moved to Roseville, California, in 1987. The couple shared 50 years of marriage.
Richard was employed as an administrative manager at New York Life Insurance Company. He retired in April 2006. Richard was a member of the National Rifle Association of America. He was also a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Richard enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Richard is survived by his wife Sharon Olson of Roseville, California; siblings, Donna Amundson of Rochester, David Olson and his wife Gale, of Minneapolis, Carol Rostad of Minneapolis, and Roger Olson and his wife Marge, of Perham; brother-in-law John Heibel of Plymouth; many other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Gwendolyn Olson; sister Ruby Heibel; and brother Glenn Olson.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.